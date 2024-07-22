Gemini returns to the big stage with a supreme sash after tragic 2017 accident

A supreme interbreed ribbon winner at the 2024 Australian Sheep & Wool Show has paid tribute to his late wife after the family stopped showing sheep following her death in 2017.
Gemini Prime Lamb Sires stud principal Craig Mitchell, Werneth, said it was the first time the family had shown sheep at Bendigo since the tragic death of his wife Rosalie seven years ago.
"It is pretty overwhelming emotionally, I wish I'd been there, because my wife and I started breeding sheep 35 years ago," Mr Mitchell said.
"There's a lot of stud breeding and work she had put in to get to this point, and of course it's emotional after having such a big incident like that happen in your life."
The two-year-old UltraWhite ewe won the supreme cleanskin exhibit at the Bendigo show just two years after the stud ventured into the breed.
The ewe sired by a Bundarra Downs ram and out of a Kinglane Ultrawhite ewe purchased from the West Australian stud during its dispersal two years ago.
White Suffolk stud sheep were traditionally shown by the Mitchell family, who have won a string of breed supreme championships and ran runners up at Bendigo in the interbreed.
Mr Mitchell was unable to attend the interbreed conditions due to the drought-like conditions in the western half of the state, leaving the exhibiting duties up to his daughter, Chloe.
"Rosalie would be very proud of our achievement, but mostly proud of Chloe and the way she conducted herself," Mr Mitchell said.
Mr Mitchell said the UltraWhite breed was rising in popularity as a meat sheep due to their easy-care characteristics.
The breed does not require tail-docking or shearing.
"We started the UltraWhite stud about two years ago and we just see the cleanskins are going to have a big impact on the industry," Mr Mitchell said.
The Australian Sheep & Wool Show 2024 interbreed winners included:
Springwaters Poll Dorsets, Boorowa, NSW, took out the interbreed shortwool title, the first time the stud had won a supreme sash.
"That's the first time we've ever won supreme [interbreed] here and we've had the rams out here for four years now," Springwaters Poll Dorsets stud principal Dane Rowley said.
"This particular ram has got so much volume and meat, he's a bit out of the ordinary for that.
"There's not many sheep who have that much substance and he's still smooth and correct and sirey."
Mr Rowley said he was not "super confident" going into the competition.
"We definitely knew we had some nice rams this year but you never know going in, it's so subjective," he said.
The Springwaters stud, started in 1979, has a long history of established bloodlines.
Their 15-month-old Poll Dorset ram was a unique representation of their stud as one of the few artificially-inseminated rams.
"His sire was picked because he's quite similar to our sheep and provided a bit of an outcross of blood for us," Mr Rowley said.
The supreme ram's sire was selected out of the Glenore Poll Dorset stud, Carisbrook.
"We are pretty particular with that, we don't bring a lot in, a lot of our rams are pretty closely related but this guy has a bit of different blood in him," he said.
"The ewe is right out of the heart of our breeding program though."
The supreme champion is set to be offered at the Springwaters on-property sale in October later this year.
The reserve shortwool champion was awarded to the Poll Dorset ewe by Valley Vista stud principal Andrew Scott and daughter Sally Scott, Coolac, NSW.
Border Leceisters continued their stronghold in the longwool competitions, with both rams and ewes taking our the supreme and reserve ribbons, respectively.
Scott and Kyle Anderson, Talkook Border Leicester stud, Crookwell, NSW, won the supreme ribbon with a 12-month-old ram named Talkook Titanium, 230040.
"When he was born, we anticipated that he would be a good ram and we've looked after him ever since," Ms Anderson said.
The stud ram will be retained by the stud and was described by judges as a beautiful, big-balanced sheep with a lovely fleece.
The ram was sired by a Talkook ram that was a descendent of the Mount Beckham line, and out of a home-bred dam.
"I'm still absolutely shocked to get this because it's never happened to us before," Ms Anderson said.
The stud was established by Mr Anderson's late father Bob Anderson in 1968 to offer rams into a heavily-dominated Merino district to produce first-cross lambs.
The Andersons were yet to micron test the ram, but said they planned to retain the prize-winning Border Leicester in their stud.
About 80-100 rams are offered at the stud's on-property sale each October.
Judge Ian Banker, a retired sheep and stud principal at Clydebank in Gippsland, said the longwool class featured some of the best-bred sheep in the country.
"The Border Leicesters really stood out, Corriedales were excellent I thought and further down the line I found a Lincoln which was a very good ram," Mr Baker said.
Bauer Border Leicester stud, Ariah Park, went on to win the reserve longwool title of the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.