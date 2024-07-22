Alfoxton ram with show success at Sydney, Hay, sells privately at Bendigo

A ram that won the coveted Tom Culley supreme junior Merino at this year's Sydney Royal has sold privately at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
Alfoxton 220271, exhibited by Chris and Cindy Clonan of Alfoxton Merinos, Armidale, NSW, sold for $30,000 to Bogo Merinos, Cootamundra, NSW.
The sale was facilitated by Scott Thrift, AWN, Narromine, NSW.
Alfoxton 20697 won the Tom Culley as an August shorn before going on to win grand champion ram at the Hay Merino Sheep Show last month.
The ram's grandsire was the $100,000 Glenlea Park 180173, while his dam's side went back to Wallaloo Park Real Deal.
He tested 19-micron fibre diameter with 2.8-micron standard deviation, 14.7 per cent coefficient of variation and 99.8pc comfort factor.
Bogo Merinos general manager Matt Crozier and studmaster Mal Peake agreed they usually kept a lookout for potential rams while at Bendigo.
The purchase included full semen marketing rights and the stud had already been approached, Mr Crozier said.
The pair were aware of the ram's show record but had not seen him in the flesh.
"Scott Thrift approached us and said he was a sheep he thought might suit our program," Mr Crozier said.
"We agreed because of the wool type - it's just phenomenal."
Bogo had not used Alfoxton genetics before, although the stud had used Glenlea Park blood in an artificial insemination program, he said.
He said the flock averaged 18 micron and the stud focused on breeding easy-doing, productive sheep with nice, white wool.
"Wool quality is really important to us - most of our clients are in quite high rainfall areas," he said.
Mr Thrift said the ram had a lot of good traits that would suit Bogo's operation.
"He's got a good skin, good wool, he's square, good carcase sheep," he said.
"His growth's pretty good and he's got a negative WEC and good breech wrinkle.
"Those sort of rams are pretty hard to find."
Mr Thrift said the ram's pedigree, which also included Roseville Park 14 and Poll Boonoke blood, was another highlight.
Alfoxton stud principal Chris Clonan said the ram had already been used in an artificial insemination program at the stud.
He had planned to take the ram to the Merino Nationals at Dubbo next month until he was approached by Bogo, he said.
"I actually entered him in the New England sire evaluation, that was this year, and we have lambs dropping on the ground in 10 days' time," he said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing his progeny pretty soon."
He thanked Mr Thrift for facilitating the sale and wished the new owners all the best.
