The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Agriculture industry looking for new blood, starting with CSU careers fair

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
July 25 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Approaching Ag committee members Jack McLean and Jack Wiseman at the Careers Fair. Picture by Les Smith
Approaching Ag committee members Jack McLean and Jack Wiseman at the Careers Fair. Picture by Les Smith

A Charles Sturt University (CSU) student-led group is helping connect agriculture students to their future careers, holding their annual careers fair in this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.