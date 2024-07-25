Agriculture industry looking for new blood, starting with CSU careers fair

A Charles Sturt University (CSU) student-led group is helping connect agriculture students to their future careers, holding their annual careers fair in this week.
Approaching Ag invited over 50 agriculture companies to Joyes Hall at the CSU campus on Wednesday to network and promote graduate programs, giving students a leg up in the post graduation job hunt.
Approaching Ag committee members and part of the organising team, Jack Wiseman and Jack McLean, were pleased to see alumni return to the old stomping grounds with their new employers.
"A lot of them [companies], if they have CSU grads, will bring them along just because of that connection with the people who are already here," Mr Wiseman said.
"I can't count on two hands how many [are here], there would be a lot of graduates that have come through in the last few years."
Mr McLean is in his second year of an agribusiness degree and hopes to find a career as a livestock specialist.
He says an event like the careers fair can show fellow students what kind of jobs are out in the agriculture field, offering students a chance to network and see what the ag industry is all about.
"A lot of people that do come here aren't from an agricultural background and often don't know what they want to do," Mr McLean said.
"It's a growing field... agriculture is starting to become a lot more popular to a lot of people at the moment compared to recent years."
Rivalea Australia was the main sponsor for this year's fair, with the company promoting it's pork division graduate program for next year.
Lachlan Julian is the training coordinator for meat processing at their Corowa plant and says these fairs do wonders to promote their graduate program to students.
"There's a lot of ag students from Corowa who come to Wagga to do agricultural science and veterinary science, so it's a very central location... finding people in your own backyard," Mr Julian said.
"We explain to them what they graduate program involves, we show them different parts of the company, we have a virtual reality tour of our abattoirs that we've got located in Melbourne with virtual reality headset.
"The opportunities are much greater in pork, where people advance their careers a lot quicker because there's a lot more opportunity to get into the finer details of genetics, marketing and sales... you can do anything."
Approaching Ag recognises the industry is calling for new talent to join the ranks, doing their part in shaping the future of agriculture.
"That's why they're coming, because they're battling to get graduates to fill these positions," Mr Wiseman said.
"They're trying to get new recruits on the team... there's always plenty of jobs, they're always screaming out for graduates."
