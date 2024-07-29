West Wyalong South West Yard Dog Championship: social gallery

A good crowd gathered at the West Wyalong Showgrounds, July 27 to wash the best on the area compete at the South West Yard Dog Championships.
A total of 37 competitiors come from as far as Benalla, Vic to Coffs Harbour to compete for the top places.
There 156 runs throughtout the day with dogs competing in the beginner, maiden, novice, improver and open divisions.
Competitors ranged from being very experienced to just starting out with a large portion of new trainers having a crack for the top spots.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.