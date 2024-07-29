The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

West Wyalong South West Yard Dog Championship: social gallery

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
July 29 2024 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos by Helen De Costa.

A good crowd gathered at the West Wyalong Showgrounds, July 27 to wash the best on the area compete at the South West Yard Dog Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.