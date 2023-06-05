National Farmer's Federation's (NFF) 2023 conference will focus on what new trade opportunities mean for Australian farmers.
The national conference, themed "Australia to the World" will take place on October 26 and 27 at the National Convention Centre in Canberra. Farmers will have an opportunity to learn about Australia's trade relationships, and the state of play for sustainability and innovation.
Global trade is in a state of flux due to diplomatic tensions between the US and China, the War in Ukraine, and a number of new trade deals being negotiated across the Asia Pacific. This means new opportunities and challenges for Australian farmers, who face difficult decisions about which commodities to invest in.
NFF Vice President David Jochinke said it's an exciting time in Australian agriculture, with new opportunities arising from trade.
"We've just had free trade open up with the UK, tensions with China are thawing," he said.
"New opportunities are developing with the EU and countries like India, all in the face of a growing global population.
"There's no better time than now to be exploring the opportunities and challenges on our doorstep and what they mean for farmers."
While guests like Rabobank global strategist Michael Every will talk about what opportunities there may be for individual farmers, others will discuss the future of the industry.
ABARES and NFF have a stated goal of raising Australia's total agricultural output to $100 billion by the end of the decade. Australia's agricultural output has roughly doubled in the last decade, and is currently estimated around $90 billion.
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) executive director Jared Greenville will join the plenary panel, to discuss the path forward, and how the sector is tracking.
While trade and economics will be the primary focus of the conference, there will also be sessions discussing Australia's role in feeding a growing global population,
Mr Jochinke said the conference was one of the only opportunities people would get to hear the expert advice from these industry luminaries in the same place.
"The conference is an unrivalled national event that brings together farmers and agricultural leaders from all corners and commodities of our industry," he said.
More information including price and bookings are available here.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
