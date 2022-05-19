The Rural
Wagga sheep and lamb sale report, May 19 2022

Updated May 19 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:25am
AT THE RAIL: A file image from Wagga sheep and lamb market.

A TOTAL of 48,000 sheep and lambs sold at the Wagga market on Thursday.

