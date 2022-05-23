Numbers increase at Wagga cattle market

VENDORS sold 3200 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said numbers jumped notably leading into winter.
A significant portion of the stock on offer were in secondary condition with only a limited few to suit processors.
All the usual buyers were in attendance however not all operated fully.
Export and domestic processors struggled with feedlots dominating the sale.
Restockers were competing but demand was subdued to recent markets
A common trend was a lack of well finished trade cattle over all categories.
There was a limited supply of veal and they sold from 540c to 606c/kg.
Trade steers, which were few, in turn distorted price movements.
The better finished steers made from 478c to 566c/kg.
Trade heifers 400 to 500kg benefited from stronger feedlot demand and heifers suitable for the trade averaged 500c/kg.
Medium weight feeder heifers were paid premium prices of up to 568c to average 548c/kg.
Steers 400kg to 500kg suitable to feed on tracked dearer considerably at times causing the market to bounce around.
Medium weight feeder steers improved 12c to average 582c/kg.
Heavy feed steers 500 to 600kg sold from 480c to 562c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks purchased by processors were few.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 402c to 486c/kg.
Heavy heifers with good shape made from 414c to 460c/kg.
There was more than 700 cows penned and a large group of buyers competed for market share.
Heavy cows gained 2c making from 341c to 378c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types sold from 300c to 365c/kg.
There was plenty of interest in store cows with restockers pushing prices considerably higher with the better types selling at 310c to 425c/kg.
