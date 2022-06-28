RIVERINA producers say storage of grain on-farm, after two consecutive good years, is at extremely high levels.
NSW Farmers grains committee chairman and Brocklesby farmer Justin Everitt said estimates that on-property grain storage is around 30 per cent full are conservative.
"I think it is way more than 30 per cent," he said.
With hopes of another good harvest later this year he said it was important that grain, which has been stored on farm, was swiftly moved by road and rail to ports.
"This is the result of two record harvest," he said.
Mr Everitt said ports were also running at capacity.
"We have issues with getting access to port," he said.
Mr Everitt said silo manufacturers were under the pump too.
He had heard that some silo manufacturers in the region were booked out as far ahead as 2024.
Farmers have looked to the options of purchasing silos and using alternative methods such as bunkers or silo bags to store the overflow.
"Everyone is just going flat out."
Wheat was the main commodity being stored on farm but there was also barley and canola being held over.
"We are looking at our third big harvest," he said.
Meanwhile, the picture across Australia's eastern seaboard comes at a time when global agribusiness commentators are flagging world shortages of grain.
ANZ associate director of agribusiness research Madeline Swan said global grain stocks were tipped to fall lower next year.
"This is being driven not only by the Russian war in Ukraine limiting wheat supplies, but also the prospect of lower production in 2022/23 and the flow-on effects, such as the Indian export ban, further limiting supplies," Ms Swan said.
The unpredictability of global grain production and trade restrictions has caused price instability.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
